JD(S) promises to field over 30 women in Assembly polls

29 September 2021 23:33 IST

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said his party would allocate 30 to 35 seats to women in the elections to the Legislative Assembly in 2023.

“We are willing to give seats to women. They should be willing to give a fight in their constituencies,” he said.

He also said that the party would bring back the issue of 33% reservation to women in elections if the JD(S) is voted to power. The issue had been raised by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, but the Congress and the BJP have put it on the back burner, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

‌Meanwhile, the four-day workshop for JD(S) party workers as part of its plan to win 123 seats in 2023 continued on Wednesday with interaction with women members and leaders. Mr. Kumaraswamy acknowledged that the party’s women wing was weak in comparison to the Congress and the BJP. He spoke at length his plan and vision for the 2023 and gave task to the workers and leaders.

Ramanagaram legislator Anitha Kumaraswamy urged the party to announce specific programmes for women, including health check and loan waiver.

Meanwhile, JD(S) will announce its candidate for Sindhagi bypoll on Thursday afternoon. Mr. Kumaraswamy has said Sindhagi candidate will be announced on Thursday afternoon. He is holding consultation with five aspirants for tickets and finalise it. Sindhagi seat has been vacated due to death of Janata Dal Secular legislator M.C. Manuguli.