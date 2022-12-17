  1. EPaper
JDS postpones release of list of candidates yet again

Earlier, announcement of the list, which was to have been released during the launch of Pancharatna yatra at Mulbagilu in November, had been put off citing astrological advice

December 17, 2022 11:03 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy

For the second time, the Janata Dal (Secular) refrained from releasing its list of candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. While party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had said that the list will be announced on Friday December 16, the announcement did not come.

Earlier, announcement of the list, which was to have been released during the launch of Pancharatna yatra at Mulbagilu in November, had been put off citing astrological advice.

The Janata Dal (Secular) will resume it’s Pancharatna Yatra, which had been stopped due to rains, from Ramanagaram on December 17. The resumption of the yatra comes a day after Mr. Kumaraswamy celebrated his 64th birthday by organising Sri Srinivasa Kalyana in the presence of a large number of his party workers and leaders.

