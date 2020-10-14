Karnataka

JD(S) picks V. Krishnamurthy as R.R. Nagar bypoll candidate

After long deliberations, the Janata Dal (S) on Tuesday announced V. Krishnamurthy as its nominee for the Rajarajeshwarinagar byelection. He, accompanied by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, will file his nomination papers on Wednesday, a release from the party said.

While the JD(S) had announced Ammajamma, wife of the late MLA B. Sathyanarayana, as the candidate in Sira last week, the R.R. Nagar candidate announcement had been delayed.

Insiders said the party wanted to wait till the BJP formally announced its candidate. The JD(S) announcement came soon after the BJP finally announced Munirathna as its candidate in R.R. Nagar.

