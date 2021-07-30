JD(S) petitions President on hastening notification of Krishna and Mahadayi tribunal awards

BENGALURU

30 July 2021 01:08 IST

‘T.N. opposition to Mekedatu project is against the spirit of federal structure’

A delegation of Janata Dal (Secular) legislators, led by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday to impress upon him the need to hasten notifying the Krishna tribunal and Mahadayi tribunal awards

“The phase III of Krishna irrigation works in Karnataka are yet to start though the Krishna Water Tribunal second award was given in 2013, allocating 130 tmcft of water to the State. There is no problem for notifying the award through a gazette, which is getting delayed,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons here after meeting the Governor. “The memorandum has been submitted to open the eyes of the Centre in this regard,” he added.

Similarly, he pointed out that though the allocation of Mahadayi water was done in 2014, the allocation has not been notified through the gazette.

Advertising

Advertising

“Karnataka is unable to complete the Kalasa–Banduri canal project since the notification has not been done. We are asking the President through a memorandum to the Governor to direct the Centre to notify both the awards.”

With respect to the balancing reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, he said the Centre had gone back on the approvals given to take up the project under pressure from Tamil Nadu. “The Centre allowed the preparation of the DPR for the project but the project is yet to take off due to the policies of the Union Government.” The balancing reservoir is to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, which is estimated to require 60 tmcft for an estimated population of three crore by 2044, he added.

“The opposition of Tamil Nadu is against the spirit of federal structure and the Centre has to intervene to settle the dispute.”

The former Chief Minister also announced that a delegation of JD(S) leaders would shortly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the irrigation issues. “We are trying to get appointments from both,” he said.