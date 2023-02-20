HamberMenu
JD(S) Pancharathna Rathayatra in Chikkamagaluru

February 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The JD(S) will take out Pancharathna Rathayatra from February 25 to 28 in Chikkamagaluru district, said MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda.

Mr. Gowda held a meeting with party workers on the preparations for the yatra. The yatra, led by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will reach Sringeri on February 25. The party would hold rallies at Sringeri on February 26 and at Chikkamagaluru on February 28. He appealed to the party workers to attend the programme in large numbers and make it a success. He said the yatra would be held in Mudigere, Tarikere and Kadur taluks in the coming days. 

B.M. Thimmashetty, the party’s proposed candidate for Chikkamagaluru constituency, said through this yatra, the party would convey the programmes it had planned to implement if came to power after the elections.

Party leaders, including former Minister B.B. Ningaiah and others, were present.

