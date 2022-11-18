JD(S) opposes setting up of tribunal for distribution of Dakshin Pinakini

November 18, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Urging the BJP government in Karnataka to oppose setting up of an inter-State river water tribunal for distribution of Dakshin Pinakini (Pennar) river by the Centre, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the Centre’s move on the tribunal will be “a death knell” to the State’s interest.

“Karnataka fought for Cauvery water for a century and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still keeping the Mekedatu issue unresolved by not giving permission. The BJP has made plans to entangle Karnataka in legal issues in Pinakini river issue,” he tweeted.

Stating that the tribunal is another attempt to “snatch the rights of Karnataka for political reasons”, he said that BJP was using land and water issues to bring about enmity between Southern States. Even in the Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery river linking programmes, the Centre had allocated 247 tmcft of water only to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu despite Karnataka being a basin State, he said. “All these show that BJP is ignoring Karnataka’s interest.”

