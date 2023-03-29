JD(S) on a mission to protect its turf with Pancharatna Yatra

March 29, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

The Janata Dal (Secular), which has covered about 90 constituencies across Old Mysuru, Central Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions in the State so far during its Pancharatna Yatra, has already announced candidates for 93 seats, and is expected to announce its second list soon.

While the party has managed to contain dissidence if any at most places, decision on Hassan seat is yet to be made. Party sources also said that announcement for some seats may take time since party hoppers are expected to join JD(S), and this will depend on the announcement of candidates by Congress and BJP. With Congress being helmed by D.K. Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, and BJP raising the ante in Old Mysore region, the Vokkaliga heartland, JD(S) seems to be under pressure in several constituencies.

Former Chief Minister and party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has led the Pancharatna Yatra, has travelled about 10,000 km, visiting about 5,500 villages since the yatra was launched on November 18 at Mulugagilu. He has spoken about the Pancharatna including healthcare, education and employment, and creation of capital asset through these programmes.

However, based on ground reality that he experienced during the yatra, Mr. Kumaraswamy announced 50% subsidy on LPG cylinders whose price has crossed ₹1,000 now besides ₹2,000 monthly incentive to autorickshaw drivers, his aides said.

He said that the party poll manifesto is almost ready, and that the preparations are underway. The second list of candidates will also be announced soon.