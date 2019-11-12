JD(S) office-bearer quits party, cites nepotism

Accusing the Janata Dal (Secular) of nepotism, casteism, family politics, and lack of internal democracy, the party’s working president R.V. Harish quit the party on Tuesday.
In his resignation letter addressed to party national president H.D. Deve Gowda, he said that some senior leaders were using the party as family property and politics was based on convenience.
While some party legislators and leaders have already left the party, some more are ready to quit, even as many MLCs have openly aired their dissatisfaction, he said.
Asking senior leaders to introspect, he said that the core committee and parliamentary board are only for namesake.
“There is no value for the decision made and that is why the party had to face a humiliating defeat in Parliament elections,” he said.
