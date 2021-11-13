JD(S) offers ticket to GTD’s family member in Council polls

He, however, spurns offer; says party had abandoned him long ago

tepping up its efforts to retain former Minister and Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency MLA G.T. Deve Gowda in the party fold, the JD(S) on Saturday said the party candidate for the elections to the Legislative Council from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local authorities’ constituency could be from his family.

After Sandesh Nagaraj, who had won the seat as the JD(S) candidate in the previous elections, made it clear that he would quit the party, former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing K.R. Nagar S.R. Mahesh told reporters on Saturday that there were four aspirants for the party’s nomination from the constituency. “But, there may be a surprise choice. It may be from the household of Mr G.T. Deve Gowda”, he said.

Asked to clarify if the candidate could be Mr. Gowda’s wife Lalitha, who had earlier served as a member of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, or his son Harish Gowda, President of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district central co-operative bank, Mr. Mahesh said the decision will be taken by Mr. Gowda himself.

Mr. Mahesh said the party will face the Legislative Council elections in the region under the leadership of Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda. “He is our party MLA. He also has a vote. We will go to the polls under his leadership”.

When it was pointed out that Mr. Gowda had evinced interest in joining the Congress, he said the Chamundeshwari MLA’s son had recently welcomed the JD (S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mysuru and had accompanied him to Chamundeshwari temple along with the son of Pandavapura MLA Puttaraju and the son of Periyapatna MLA M. Mahadev.

Mr. Mahesh said there is no doubt about JD(S) retaining the seat as the party had a lot of supporters among the gram panchayat members.

When asked if Mr. Sandesh Nagaraj’s announcement to quit the JD(S) was a setback to the party, Mr. Mahesh said the party workers and leaders will take any setback or advantage in their stride and move ahead. Besides, he said Mr .Nagaraj was not in touch with the party for a long time.

However, Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda has spurned the offer from the JD(S) and firmly ruled out the possibility of his family members contesting the Legislative Council polls.

When reporters referred the offer made by Mr. Mahesh, he said the JD(S) had abandoned him long ago. He claimed that Mr. Mahesh had taken charge of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency and had even named the party’s president for the constituency without involving him. Similarly, he said he was not kept informed when former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy visited Belavadi and Ramanahalli in his constituency recently.

Asked about his plans to join the Congress, Mr. Gowda said the Congress leaders had discussed politics with him, but no final decision had been taken in the regard. It may recalled here that Mr. Gowda, who recently shared the dais with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at two functions in Chamundeshwari constituency, had also evinced interest in joining the Congress and revealed that he had discussed the matter with Mr. Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K .Shivakumar.