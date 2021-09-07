JD(S) national general secretary resigns citing poor show in civic elections

HUBBALLI

07 September 2021 14:31 IST

Owning moral responsibility for the poor show of Janata Dal (Secular) in elections to three municipal corporations in Karnataka, the national general secretary of the party and ex-MLA N.H. Konaraddi announced his resignation.

Making the announcement during a media conference in Hubballi on September 7, Mr. Konaraddi said despite all out efforts from him and party leaders, the party had performed very poorly. Taking moral responsibility, he would submit his resignation letter.

He said he would like to continue working for the party. He had not spoken to the party leader on his resignation, but would abide by the party's decision on his resignation.

JD(S) has won one seat in Hubballi, four in Kalaburagi and none in Belagavi. In Hubballi, it had nine members in the previous muncipal council. In Kalaburagi, the party had 10 members in the outgoing civic council.