JD(S) mulls asking Kumaraswamy to step down

The resignation by three JD(S) MLAs, within 48 hours of the party getting a new State president, has come as a shock for the party as it had not “expected such an extreme rebellion”.

Although the dissenting voice of the former JD(S) State president A.H. Vishwanath was being heard for sometime, the sudden decision by other two MLAs — K.C. Narayana Gowda and K. Gopalaiah — to resign has given the party a jolt.

Amid the crisis, although JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda has maintained that he will wait for Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh to take a decision, sources in the party told The Hindu that the JD(S) was contemplating asking Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to step down “before things further go out of hand”. The Chief Minister is currently in the U.S. on a personal visit and is expected back on Sunday.

“Before the party faces more humiliation, Mr. Deve Gowda is likely to ask Mr. Kumaraswamy to resign. The situation has become difficult now,” sources in the party said, and added that it could create a sympathy factor in his favour.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Mr. Deve Gowda claimed to be unaware of the development and said the legislators who resigned were still the “well-wishers and loyalists of the government”. He said, “Please wait. I do not want to react till the Speaker takes a decision.”

Adding that he does not know under what circumstances the legislators resigned, the former Prime Minister said, “The Speaker will certainly interact with them. I do not know what steps he is going to take. By then the Chief Minister will also come. I think there is no misunderstanding between the Speaker, the Chief Minister, and the people who have resigned. I am not bothered and not going to discriminate against the Congress or the JD(S). All are my well-wishers as well as the government’s.”

‘Things are difficult’

JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed, who admitted that “things are difficult” said, “In politics, the biggest factor is aspiration. Everybody is a senior leader, everybody is a tall leader and everybody wants to take things the way they want to. The MLAs have to understand that they had won from secular constituencies. The resignation is not easy and the Speaker is yet to accept it. There is a show of strength. We are optimistic.”