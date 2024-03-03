GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JD(S) MP alleges collection of money from quarry, crusher owners for CM’s programme in Hassan

March 03, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has alleged that around ₹4 crore was collected from owners of crushers, quarries, and officers of Hassan for the recently held Chief Minister’s programme.

Speaking to presspersons at Mavinakere in Holenarasipur taluk on Sunday, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said that the State Government held a convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries in Hassan. “The programme incurred an expenditure of ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore. Who spent that amount? Let there be a debate on that,” he said.

Even after the total involvement of the government machinery in the programme, hardly 20,000 people attended. “If the programme was held under the banner of the Congress, not even 10,000 people would have participated. The Congress is already facing an anti-incumbency wave in the state,” he said.

Regarding the blast in Bengaluru, Mr. Prajwal Revanna urged the State Government to handover the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “Whoever committed the crime, should be taught a lesson. Such incidents should not repeat,” he said.

He also criticised Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil for his comments on the incident. “Nine people have suffered injuries. The people of the capital are in fear. The government should work towards boosting their morale, instead of terming it a silly incident,” he said.

Prajwal Revanna was at Mavinakere Ranganatha Swamy temple, where many religious programmes were held. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, his wife Chennamma Deve Gowda, and other members of the family attended the event.

