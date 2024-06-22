JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna quizzed on sexual abuse charge

Shivamogga

The Hassan police took Janata Dal (S) MLC Suraj Revanna to the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station in Hassan on Saturday within minutes of a complaint being registered against him at Holenarsipur for allegedly sexually abusing a man who claimed to be a JD (S) worker.

It is said that the officers are inquiring about the complaint and are collecting evidence related to the allegations against him, which include abuse and threat of murder if the alleged victim revealed the abuse.

Case registered

Earlier, the Holenarsipur Rural police registered a case based on the complaint by a 27-year-old youth, a resident of Arkalgud taluk.

The police have booked the case against Mr. Suraj under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation). A case has also been registered against his associate, Shiva Kumar.

Mr. Suraj is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and son of former Minister H.D. Revanna.

His brother, Prajwal Revanna, is already facing accusations of sexually harassing multiple women and is in custody, facing an Special Investigation Team probe.

Meanwhile, Mr. Suraj has described the incident as a “political conspiracy” and that investigation would reveal the truth. Earlier on Friday, Shivakumar had filed a complaint with the Holenarsipur police, alleging that the complainant blackmailed Mr. Suraj for money, by threatening that he would defame him by making allegations of sexual abuse against him.

At the farmhouse

In his complaint lodged on Saturday, the alleged victim said that the MLC had asked him to visit his farmhouse at Gannikada in Holenarsipur taluk on June 16 evening. As he went there, the legislator allegedly harassed him sexually, even as he protested.

The complainant claimed that during the recent Lok Sabha elections, he had worked for Mr. Prajwal. The MLC had appreciated his (the complainant’s) work and shared his number, assuring him “a settled life” ahead.

On the MLC’s instruction, he had visited the farmhouse. After the incident, the MLC reminded the complainant of his political clout by taking the names of his grandfather, uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is now a Union Minister, and also claimed that he had the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He threatened to have him murdered and his family eliminated if he complained. Mr. Suraj also allegedly stated that he had already murdered three persons.

After the incident, he left the legislator’s home in shock and disturbed. Later he messaged him, stating that his life had been ruined. He sent the same message to Shivakumar, whom he also knew.

Offer of settlement

As per the complaint, Shivakumar allegedly told him that he would get him cash as a settlement and asked him not to complain to anybody.

When the complainant wanted to visit a hospital because he was physically hurt, Shivakumar allegedly did not allow him. But he assured him that the MLC had agreed to pay him ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore. Again, Shivakumar called him over WhatsApp multiple times to threaten him, the complainant alleged.

Later, Shivakumar had also threatened him that a complaint would be filed against him on charges of extortion and blackmail. Later, he drafted the complaint addressed to the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police and marked copies to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the Superintendent of Police, Hassan.

When his response was sought in Bengaluru, Mr. Kumaraswamy refused to comment on the case, saying “Why are you discussing these issues with me?”