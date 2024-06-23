ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested by Hassan Police in sexual abuse case

Updated - June 23, 2024 09:00 am IST

Published - June 23, 2024 08:39 am IST - Shivamogga

Suraj Revanna, son of former minister H.D. Revanna, is facing allegation of sexually abusing a man

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Police arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in a sexual abuse case. File | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Police arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna after questioning him about the sexual abuse case registered against him in Hassan late in the night on Saturday.

A 27-year-old youth from Arakalgud taluk, who identified himself as a JD(S) party worker, filed a complaint on Saturday at Holenarasipur Rural Police Station alleging that the legislator sexually harassed him in his farmhouse at Gannikada in Holenarasipur taluk on June 16.

FIR against two for ‘blackmailing’ JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna on sexual abuse charge

Following the complaint, the police brought the MLC to the CEN Police Station in Hassan for interrogation. The interrogation went on for hours that night. A senior police officer of the district told The Hindu that the legislator had been arrested and that the remaining procedures would be held today (Sunday).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Suraj Revanna, son of former minister H.D. Revanna, was elected to the Legislative Council in 2022 from the local bodies of Hassan district. He is facing charges of sexually abusing a man and also threatening him with murder. Holenarasipur Rural Police registered the case against Suraj Revanna and his associate Shivakumar under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US