Hassan Police arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna after questioning him about the sexual abuse case registered against him in Hassan late in the night on Saturday.

A 27-year-old youth from Arakalgud taluk, who identified himself as a JD(S) party worker, filed a complaint on Saturday at Holenarasipur Rural Police Station alleging that the legislator sexually harassed him in his farmhouse at Gannikada in Holenarasipur taluk on June 16.

Following the complaint, the police brought the MLC to the CEN Police Station in Hassan for interrogation. The interrogation went on for hours that night. A senior police officer of the district told The Hindu that the legislator had been arrested and that the remaining procedures would be held today (Sunday).

Mr. Suraj Revanna, son of former minister H.D. Revanna, was elected to the Legislative Council in 2022 from the local bodies of Hassan district. He is facing charges of sexually abusing a man and also threatening him with murder. Holenarasipur Rural Police registered the case against Suraj Revanna and his associate Shivakumar under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).