GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested by Hassan Police in sexual abuse case

Suraj Revanna, son of former minister H.D. Revanna, is facing allegation of sexually abusing a man

Updated - June 23, 2024 09:00 am IST

Published - June 23, 2024 08:39 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Hassan Police arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in a sexual abuse case. File

Hassan Police arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in a sexual abuse case. File | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Shivamogga

Hassan Police arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna after questioning him about the sexual abuse case registered against him in Hassan late in the night on Saturday.

A 27-year-old youth from Arakalgud taluk, who identified himself as a JD(S) party worker, filed a complaint on Saturday at Holenarasipur Rural Police Station alleging that the legislator sexually harassed him in his farmhouse at Gannikada in Holenarasipur taluk on June 16.

FIR against two for ‘blackmailing’ JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna on sexual abuse charge

Following the complaint, the police brought the MLC to the CEN Police Station in Hassan for interrogation. The interrogation went on for hours that night. A senior police officer of the district told The Hindu that the legislator had been arrested and that the remaining procedures would be held today (Sunday).

Mr. Suraj Revanna, son of former minister H.D. Revanna, was elected to the Legislative Council in 2022 from the local bodies of Hassan district. He is facing charges of sexually abusing a man and also threatening him with murder. Holenarasipur Rural Police registered the case against Suraj Revanna and his associate Shivakumar under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Related Topics

crime / Karnataka / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.