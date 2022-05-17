JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda hits out at HDK

Condemns party’s failure to field long-time party worker Keelara Jayaram in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ Constituency

Hitting out at JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over the party’s failure to field long-time party worker Keelara Jayaram in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ Constituency, JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda said he would not contest the next elections to the South Teachers’ constituency.

Speaking to presspersons in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Gowda, however, said he was not in touch with leaders of any other party. He added that he would quit the JD(S) in future, but would not take a decision on the matter at present. “A time will come for me to take a decision. But, I will not contest the next elections as a JD(S) candidate.”

Mr. Gowda claimed that the JD(S) had already decided against fielding him in the next elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency.

The disgruntled JD(S) MLC also sought to clarify that he had not accused the JD(S) leadership of issuing a ticket to H.K. Ramu to contest the elections to Legislative Council from the South Graduates’ constituency by accepting money.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, responding to the allegation that denial of ticket to Mr. Jayaram was because of his inability to spend money in the elections, said everybody knows that contesting elections in the present-day system requires spending of money. However, the party favoured Mr. Ramu because of his “winnability.”