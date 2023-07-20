JD(S) MLAs in touch with Congress, says KPCC spokesperson

July 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman claimed that as many as nine Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs were in touch with the Congress.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, July 20, Mr. Lakshman said that the nine MLAs wanted to join the Congress without any conditions, and added that the ‘’JD(S) was set to be a closed chapter soon’’.

He also called for permanent disqualification of the 10 MLAs who had created a ruckus in the Assembly on Wednesday. There was no violation of protocols in deploying 10 IAS officers for receiving senior Opposition party leaders and was a non-issue being raised to divert attention from the publicity for the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Mr. Lakshman added.

He predicted a ‘’split’’ in the JD(S) and said that it was not sought by either the Congress or the BJP adding that this was the cause for the desperation of H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Commending the work of the police in nabbing terror-accused in Bengaluru, Mr. Lakshman claimed that they were rowdy-sheeters and it was during the BJP Government’s tenure that a lot of names were removed from the rowdy sheeters’ list and hence that party owed an explanation to the public.

