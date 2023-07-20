ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) MLAs in touch with Congress, says KPCC spokesperson

July 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Lakshman also called for permanent disqualification of the 10 MLAs who had created a ruckus in the Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman at a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday, July 20. District Congress president Vijaykumar is also present. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman claimed that as many as nine Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs were in touch with the Congress.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, July 20, Mr. Lakshman said that the nine MLAs wanted to join the Congress without any conditions, and added that the ‘’JD(S) was set to be a closed chapter soon’’.

He also called for permanent disqualification of the 10 MLAs who had created a ruckus in the Assembly on Wednesday. There was no violation of protocols in deploying 10 IAS officers for receiving senior Opposition party leaders and was a non-issue being raised to divert attention from the publicity for the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Mr. Lakshman added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He predicted a ‘’split’’ in the JD(S) and said that it was not sought by either the Congress or the BJP adding that this was the cause for the desperation of H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Commending the work of the police in nabbing terror-accused in Bengaluru, Mr. Lakshman claimed that they were rowdy-sheeters and it was during the BJP Government’s tenure that a lot of names were removed from the rowdy sheeters’ list and hence that party owed an explanation to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US