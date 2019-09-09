JD(S) MLAs cry foul over cancellation of roadworks in Mysuru district

The BJP government’s decision to cancel roadworks in different parts of Mysuru district has evoked a sharp reaction from JD(S) MLAs.

Sharing copies of the Government Orders asking the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO to cancel roadworks sanctioned by the Public Works Department during the JD(S)-Congress coalition regime, former Minister S.R. Mahesh said the BJP government had stopped projects amounting to ₹80 crore in Mysuru district alone.

The previous government not only approved roadworks in rural areas of the district, particularly in K.R. Nagar, T. Narsipur, and Periyapatna, besides Nanjangud comprising Varuna Assembly constituency, but had also invited and finalised the tenders. He said the government had issued a separate order to cancel works in K.R. Nagar Assembly constituency. In the order dated September 4, the Principal Secretary to Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj directed the ZP CEO to maintain status quo on implementation of roadworks in K.R. Nagar till further orders.

The BJP government’s orders were issued just before the contractors could take up the work, Mr. Mahesh alleged, and accused the BJP government of practising vindictive politics. The decision to cancel the works and stop releasing funds comes more than nine months after the previous government had approved the same and sanctioned funds. The roadworks that had been cancelled in Mysuru district are mostly in constituencies represented by the JD(S) and Congress, he said.

Mr. Mahesh, accompanied by T. Narsipur MLA Ashwin Kumar, cautioned the BJP government that they would launch a protest both inside and outside the Legislative Assembly if the orders were not rescinded immediately.