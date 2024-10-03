GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JD(S) MLAs criticise G.T Deve Gowda for his statement on Siddaramaiah

Updated - October 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Legislators of the JD(S) have come down heavily on the party’s core committee president G.T. Deve Gowda for his comments favouring Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Arkalgud MLA A. Manju, in an interaction with the media in Hassan, said he did not know what made G.T Deve Gowda oppose those demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the MUDA scam.

“He must have said so either to please Siddaramaiah or he must be expecting some work sanctioned from the Chief Minister. The Lokayukta Police have registered the case following a court order. We all JD(S) are demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation,” he reiterated.

In the past, too, many leaders resigned when they faced serious allegations against them. “Similarly, Siddaramaiah should resign,” he stated.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna also of the JD(S) said G.T. Deve Gowda was a senior leader of the JD(S). “I don’t know what prompted him to take a stand opposite to the party’s opinion. Our party will discuss this issue and take a decision,” he said.

Further, he said, “People in power are engaged in some efforts to mislead the investigation into the MUDA scam. Siddaramaiah’s wife has admitted to the wrongdoing by returning the sites. But, I don’t know why G.T. Deve Gowda gave a statement favouring the Chief Minister”.

Published - October 03, 2024 07:52 pm IST

