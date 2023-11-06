ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) MLAs and leaders to gather in resort near Hassan to deliberate on future course of action in Karnataka

November 06, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

All legislators of the regional party, under the leadership of ex-CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, will hold a series of meetings in the resort

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and others at a core committee meeting in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and all other MLAs of the JD(S) will be on a three-day visit to Hassan starting November 7. The legislators, and other leaders of the party, will stay in a resort where they will deliberate on strengthening the party in Karnataka in the coming days.

JD(S) MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda, who visited Hassan on November 6, told mediapersons that Mr. Kumaraswamy, all legislators, former legislators, and senior leaders of the party would participate in the deliberations. “We will discuss how to build the party for the future,” he said.

Arakalgud MLA A. Manju said that a meeting had been convened to convey the message that all legislators are united. “There are reports that some of our MLAs are in contact with other parties. We are holding the meeting in Hassan to show our unity, and dispel all rumours,” he said.

The party has made arrangements for the legislators’ stay at a resort on the outskirts of Hassan. Among other things, all the visitors would have darshan of Hasanamba. Meetings have been scheduled on November 7 and 8.

