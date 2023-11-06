HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S) MLAs and leaders to gather in resort near Hassan to deliberate on future course of action in Karnataka

All legislators of the regional party, under the leadership of ex-CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, will hold a series of meetings in the resort

November 06, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and others at a core committee meeting in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023.

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and others at a core committee meeting in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and all other MLAs of the JD(S) will be on a three-day visit to Hassan starting November 7. The legislators, and other leaders of the party, will stay in a resort where they will deliberate on strengthening the party in Karnataka in the coming days.

JD(S) MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda, who visited Hassan on November 6, told mediapersons that Mr. Kumaraswamy, all legislators, former legislators, and senior leaders of the party would participate in the deliberations. “We will discuss how to build the party for the future,” he said.

Arakalgud MLA A. Manju said that a meeting had been convened to convey the message that all legislators are united. “There are reports that some of our MLAs are in contact with other parties. We are holding the meeting in Hassan to show our unity, and dispel all rumours,” he said.

The party has made arrangements for the legislators’ stay at a resort on the outskirts of Hassan. Among other things, all the visitors would have darshan of Hasanamba. Meetings have been scheduled on November 7 and 8.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.