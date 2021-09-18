JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda likely to join Congress

Bengaluru

18 September 2021 23:02 IST

Kolar legislator met D.K. Shivakumar a few days ago

In the latest instance of a Janata Dal (Secular) legislator showing the inclination to switch sides, K. Srinivas Gowda, MLA from Kolar, is said to be inching closer to the Congress.

A few days ago, Mr. Gowda met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and reportedly expressed his desire to join the party, according to sources.

Mr. Gowda, who served as Minister in the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, made serious allegations against the BJP in 2019 stating that leaders from the saffron party had tried to poach him with money and ministership. He alleged that BJP leaders promised him a huge sum of money and a Cabinet berth if he quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP.

Already, JD(S) MLA from Chamundeshwari G.T. Deve Gowda has said he would join the Congress and contest next elections on the party ticket. Another MLA, from Gubbi constituency, S.R. Srinivas has reportedly decided to quit the party and join the Congress, sources said.

A couple of months ago, JD(S) leader and former MLA Madhu Bangarappa joined the Congress along with his supporters.

Earlier, the former JD(S) MLA M.S. Akki from Kundagol in Dharwad and the former JD(S) MLC Ramesh Babu joined the Congress.