JD(S) MLA of Arkalgud and Congress leader enter into heated argument at Ramanathapura

Published - October 07, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for sometime at the tobacco market at Ramanathapura in Arkalgud taluk on Monday as MLA A. Manju of the JD(S) and Congress leader Sridhar Gowda engaged in a heated argument. The police had to intervene to calm down the situation.

Mr. Manju was at the market as the auction of tobacco kicked off on the day.

After taking part in the ceremony to mark the launch of the trade, he interacted with the traders and tobacco growers. Referring to incidents of cheating in the auction, the MLA made an objectionable comment on the traders and middlemen. He had used a derogatory remark referring to those who cheat the growers.

Sridhar Gowda, Congress Leader, who was also present at the scene, took objection to the MLA’s comment. He picked up an argument alleging that the MLA abused ‘the tobacco growers. The JD(S) MLA maintained that his comment was targeted at the traders and middlemen, who cheat the gullible growers. Both the leaders were seen making allegations against each other. At one point, the Congress leader was heard using the same objectionable remark against the JD(S) MLA.

The police intervened between the two and succeeded in easing the situation.

Sridhar Gowda, who was a police inspector, resigned for the job to contest for assembly elections in 2023 on the Congress ticket. He lost the election against Manju of the JD(S).


