JD(S) MLA Kandkur extends his support to BJP candidates 

April 18, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Yadgir

Gurmitkal Janata Dal(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur has declared that he will extend his support to BJP candidates in both Kalaburagi and Raichur Lok Sabha constituencies and also in Surpur Assembly constituency which is facing byelections.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, Mr. Kandkur said that as per the coalition norms, Janata Dal(S) high command has directed him to support BJP candidates Umesh Jadhav in Kalaburagi and Raja Amareshwar Naik in Raichur Lok Sabha constituencies and Narasimha Naik in Surpur Assembly Constituency.

Mr. Kandkur had opposed his high command decision to join hands with the saffron party by airing his views openly. He had then said that the high command could have been taken opinion from party legislators and leaders before taking the decision to go with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jadhav met Mr. Kandkur and sought his support. However, he (Mr. Kandkur) did not promise and kept it pending, saying that he will take the decision after discussing it with the party high command.

“I have discussed this with the high command. As per the coalition norms, I have decided to extend support to Mr. Jadhav. And, apart from that, Raja Amareshwar Naik and Narasimha Naik have also sought support. I will follow the Maitri Dharma,” he said.

Mr. Kandkur was at Kalaburagi Airport receiving BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra who arrived there to support Mr. Jadhav in filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

Mr. Kandkur’s late father and the former Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Kandkur had earlier extended his support to M. Mallikarjun Kharge who contested the 2019 elections on Congress ticket in Kalaburagi as there was a coalition between the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) then.

