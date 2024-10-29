GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda not campaigning for Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna by-poll, says he is busy in Mysuru

He added that he would wish victory for Nikhil Kumaraswamy who is facing C.P Yogeshwar of the Congress

Published - October 29, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy (3rd from right) with MLAs G. D. Harish Gowda, former MLA S. R. Mahesh, JD(S) leader in Assembly Suresh Babu, MLA G. T. Deve Gowda (2nd from right) and former MLA Annadani in Mysuru.

A file photo of JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy (3rd from right) with MLAs G. D. Harish Gowda, former MLA S. R. Mahesh, JD(S) leader in Assembly Suresh Babu, MLA G. T. Deve Gowda (2nd from right) and former MLA Annadani in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Former minister and chairman of the JD(S) party’s core committee G. T. Deve Gowda is yet to decide on campaigning for Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the party’s candidate in the Channapatna by-election, as he is busy with his constituency-related work in Mysuru.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hassan during a visit to the Hasanamba temple, Mr. Deve Gowda said he had not gathered information about the Channapatna by-election. “I have not decided on campaigning in the election. Nor I have received any invitation from the party to campaign.”

He added that he would wish victory for the party’s candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the by-election.

Mr. Deve Gowda was in Hassan with his family members to take part in Hasanamba temple festival. Recently, he has maintained a distance with the party’s affairs. During the inauguration of Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, Mr. Deve Gowda defended Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when the opposition was demanding his resignation over the alleged scam in allotment of MUDA sites.

October 29, 2024 01:05 pm IST

