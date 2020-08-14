JD(S) members stage protest against land reforms Act amendments

Members of the Janata Dal (Secular), under the leadership of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, staged a protest opposing the State government’s ordinance amending the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, removing the restrictions on non-agriculturists purchasing land and relaxing the ceiling on landholding. The leaders and party workers took out a protest march from Hemavathi Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a dharna.
Mr. Deve Gowda, addressing the protesters, said he could not sit at home when the State government had brought “anti-farmer” amendments to the law. “Many suggested that I should not take part in protests during the pandemic. I am 88 years old. My conscience did not permit me to be silent when such amendments are made. I am not afraid of death. I will continue to fight against the wrongdoings of the government”, he said.
The party had taken up the issue and would hold protests at all district centres. “I will travel across the State and submit memorandums to respective deputy commissioners on this issue. We will raise this issue in Parliament as well”, he said.
Party’s state president H.K. Kumaraswamy, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, legislators H.D. Revanna, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, K.S. Lingesh, C.N. Balakrishna, A.T. Ramaswamy and others were present.
