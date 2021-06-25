JD(S) members offered money to quit party: Revanna

JD(S) MLAs H.D. Revanna and K.M. Shivalinge Gowda displaying the cash that was offered to a member of the Arsikere City Municipal Council, at a press conference in Hassan on Friday.

Hassan

25 June 2021 14:59 IST

Former minister H.D. Revanna claims money was offered by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s political secretary N.R. Santosh

Former minister H.D.Revanna and Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda have accused Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s political secretary N.R. Santosh of offering a huge amount of cash to JD(S) members of Arsikere City Municipal Council to quit the party.

At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna alleged that one member was paid ₹10 lakh in advance and promised another ₹15 lakh. He alleged that six members had been approached.

Mr. Revanna said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should resign taking moral responsibility for the development. He said he would take this up in the court that is hearing the issue of reservation for posts in the City Municipal Council.