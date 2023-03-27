JD(S) mega show in Mysuru marks culmination of 90 days of Pancharatna Rathyatra

March 27, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - MYSURU

The mammoth convention held by the JD(S) in Uttanahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday, featuring former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, marked the conclusion of 90 days of the Pancharatna Rathyatra flagged off from Mulbagal on November 18.

Though the rathyatra was to be initially launched on November 1, heavy rains forced the party leadership to put it off till the rains subsided.

However, ever since it was inaugurated in Mulbagal in Kolar district, the rathyatra with an avowed purpose to launch five welfare programmes for the people of Karnataka – free education, free healthcare, initiatives for the farmers in agriculture and irrigation, employment for one member of each family and housing – rolled into 88 Assembly constituencies, covering almost 10,000 kms, said the JD(S) in a statement here.

Leading the rathyatra was former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had spent around 18 hours each day listening to the woes of the people or addressing them at roadshows, street-corner meetings or public meetings, according to JD(S) leaders.

The rathyatra, which passed through more than 5,500 villages, reaching more than 55 lakh people directly and about 3 crore people through the social media.

Speaking to reporters after offering puja at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had sought the blessings of the deity for a clear majority in the coming Assembly elections to implement the Pancharatna progammes conceived by his party.

If the party forms the next government by securing a clear majority, Mr. Kumaraswamy said a capital of ₹2.5 lakh crore will be raised in the next five years for implementing the pancharatna progammes to enable all families in the State to lead a peaceful life with equality.

The valedictory function of the rathyatra in Mysuru was also a show of strength of the party, which is dominant political force in southern Karnataka region comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagara, and Bengaluru Rural districts.