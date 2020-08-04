JD(S) meeting on protest plan put on hold

The Janata Dal (Secular), which had convened a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday to discuss the modalities of an intended protest against the government’s alleged anti-farmer and anti-labour policies, has deferred the meeting indefinitely on account of COVID-19.
“In the light of the pandemic and in the interest of the health of all, the party has decided to defer Tuesday’s meeting,” JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said in a statement.
Party sources said that though Mr. Gowda was keen to meet party leaders and legislators, he finally decided to put off the meeting after his aides suggested that it would be difficult for party leaders to get to Bengaluru from faraway places at this point in time.
“Already, four of the party legislators are undergoing treatment after testing positive [for COVID-19]. The list of leaders who were scheduled to be present had also grown. We did not want to take any chances,” a source said.
The party is firm on demanding the withdrawal of ordinances pertaining to the dilution of Karnataka Land Reforms Act and APMC Act, besides a host of labour laws, sources said, adding that the JD (S) would take up these issues at a later time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath