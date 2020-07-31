JD(S) meeting on August 4

Bengaluru

31 July 2020 21:18 IST

The Janata Dal (Secular) has convened a meeting of leaders and workers on August 4 to discuss the modalities of its protest against the State government’s decision to bring in “anti-farmer and anti-labour” ordinances.

“We will discuss how we should protest during the pandemic. A separate meeting of the party’s taluk unit presidents will be convened later,” JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda told presspersons here on Friday.

He also said that since the State government had not made any announcement related to convening an Assembly session, they would bring it to the notice of the Governor.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to Bharatiya Janata Party MLC C.P. Yogeshwar’s allegation that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was indirectly supporting the BJP, he asked, “Where is the proof?” He refused to comment on the role of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh in the apparent weakening of the JD(S) in Ramanagaram. “I will speak at an appropriate time,” he said.