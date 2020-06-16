JD(S) may announce candidate tomorrow

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda chairing a meeting at his party office on Monday.

Bengaluru

16 June 2020 02:05 IST

The Janata Dal (Secular) candidate to contest the Legislative Council elections will be decided by party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. The name of the candidate is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

Party sources said the JD(S) legislature party that met here on Monday to discuss the probable candidate authorised Mr. Gowda to decide on the same. More than three dozen party leaders have evinced interest for the lone seat that the party can win.

While party member T.A. Saravana, who will retire on June 30 after completing his tenure, is also lobbying hard to get a second term, Kupendra Reddy, who will retire as Rajya Sabha member on June 25, has also shown interest. Both are close to Mr. Gowda’s family. Sources said that many former legislators and those who contested elections before are also trying hard.

