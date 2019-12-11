JD(S) lost because of understanding between Congress, BJP: Revanna

The JD(S) suffered defeat because of the understanding between the Congress and the BJP in some seats, said JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna here on Wednesday.

Speaking to presspersons, he said both the national parties did not want the JD(S) to win. “I know who the people of Siddaramaiah’s community in K.R. Pet voted for. With regard to Hunsur constituency, there was a different politics in play altogether. I will speak about it in at an appropriate time,” he said.

Even during the Lok Sabha polls, he said both national parties joined hands to defeat party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son in Mandya. “In the byelection, the BJP spent up to ₹50 crore in every constituency. The total expenditure was over ₹750 crore. From where did they get so much money. It is all taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Regarding the defeat in the byelection, he said the party had faced worse situations in the past. The party had fought back and come to power. “Once our party had only two MLAs, yet we came to power. In 2013, our party secured the second position, while the BJP which was in the ruling, was reduced to the third. I am hopeful that we will come back to power on our own in 2023,” he said.

Senior leaders would take workers into confidence and strengthen the organisation. “During the byelections held during the first tenure of the BJP, the JD(S) had won six seats. This time too, we tried our best. We have secured a significant number of votes in all constituencies,” he said.