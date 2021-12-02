Karnataka

JD(S) lodges complaint with Deputy Commissioner against Somashekar

A day after the JD(S) candidate for the Legislative Council elections C.N. Manjegowda issued a statement seeking evidence for the allegations against him by Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, the party on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Returning Officer.

A team of JD(S) leaders met the Deputy Commissioner and submitted the complaint seeking registration of a FIR against Mr. Somashekar, contending that his remarks violated the election’s model code of conduct. The delegation comprised former corporator K.V. Mallesh, party’s legal cell leader Ravichandre Gowda, and former Deputy Mayor V Shailendra

A video of the remarks by Mr. Somashekar’s had been shared on the social media on Monday, drawing criticism from the JD(S).

In his statement on Tuesday, Mr. Manjegowda offered to withdraw from the electoral fray of the ensuing elections and even retire from politics if Mr. Somashekar produced evidence.


