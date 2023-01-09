JD(S) leaders, workers stage protest in Mysuru

January 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

Leaders and party workers of Janata Dal (Secular), Mysuru on Monday staged a demonstration in protest against reported moves for the “merger” of KMF (Nandini) with Gujarat’s Amul. MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, MLC Manje Gowda and others took part in the demonstration staged near the DC’s office and submitted a memorandum. They threatened to hold strong protests against the Centre and the State if any efforts were continued to initiate the “merger” against the interests of the farmers. The farmers and the public will take up the cause of KMF and ensure that the reported moves were discontinued. Nandini milk brand is an identity of Karnataka and no efforts should be made to destabilise the brand, they said. The leaders and the workers shouted slogans against the Centre and the State on the occasion. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had clarified recently that there were no move to merge KMF with Amul.