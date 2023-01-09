HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S) leaders, workers stage protest in Mysuru

January 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S)members staging a protest in Mysuru on Monday.

JD(S)members staging a protest in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Leaders and party workers of Janata Dal (Secular), Mysuru on Monday staged a demonstration in protest against reported moves for the “merger” of KMF (Nandini) with Gujarat’s Amul. MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, MLC Manje Gowda and others took part in the demonstration staged near the DC’s office and submitted a memorandum. They threatened to hold strong protests against the Centre and the State if any efforts were continued to initiate the “merger” against the interests of the farmers. The farmers and the public will take up the cause of KMF and ensure that the reported moves were discontinued. Nandini milk brand is an identity of Karnataka and no efforts should be made to destabilise the brand, they said. The leaders and the workers shouted slogans against the Centre and the State on the occasion. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had clarified recently that there were no move to merge KMF with Amul.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.