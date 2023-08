August 08, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The JD(S) leaders will take up a Karnataka tour after August 15 to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party leaders that was attended by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Monday.

