JD(S) leaders stage dharna in Karnataka Assembly

Members of the Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Minister H.D. Revanna, staged a dharna in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, demanding that they be allowed to discuss the alleged irregularities in the apex bank involving its chairman and managing director.

The trouble began when Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, who had asked the JD(S) members to begin their discussion on the issue, remarked that going by the rules, they could not raise the issue under the clause which they had mentioned in their notice.

Referring to this, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy raised serious objection and said that in such a case, it would not be proper to allow discussion on the issue. The Speaker went by the advice of the Law Minister and withdrew the permission granted for discussion.

This angered the JD (S) members, who walked into the well of the House and began their dharna.

The House had to be adjourned for some time as the MLAs refused to withdraw their stir. Finally, they relented after the Speaker promised to give permission under some other clause to raise the issue.