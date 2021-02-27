JD(S) leaders seek suspension of GTD

They also want similar action against Sandesh Nagaraj, MLC, over poll issue

The mayoral polls in Mysuru have not only caused a rift in the Congress, but also sparked trouble in the JD(S) with the party’s Mysuru City leadership seeking suspension of party MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and Sandesh Nagaraj, MLC, for abstaining from the elections.

Though Mr. Gowda and Mr. Nagaraj enjoyed voting rights as people’s representatives, both chose to stay away from the elections held on February 24.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, JD(S) Mysuru City unit president K.T. Cheluve Gowda accused the two leaders of betraying the party. He alleged that both remained in their houses when the polling took place for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation.

He said both Mr. Gowda and Mr. Nagaraj did not have any commitment to the party and questioned the need for the party to retain them.

He dared Mr. Gowda to resign from the Assembly and recontest as an independent candidate to prove his political strength. He called upon the party to act against Mr. Gowda, who was indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Mr. Cheluve Gowda said party leaders from Mysuru City and the district will resign en masse if the party does not act against Mr. Deve Gowda and Mr. Nagaraj.