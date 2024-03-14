JD(S) leaders protest over release of Hemavathi water to Tumakuru

March 14, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders and workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) party staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan demanding the release of water from the Hemavathi reservoir to fill up tanks in Hassan and parts of Mandya districts as the government started releasing water from the reservoir to Tumakuru district.

Under the leadership of former Minister H.D. Revanna, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, MLAs C.N. Balakrishna, H.P. Swaroop, many leaders of the party staged dharna on the premises of DC’s office.

Prohibitory orders

The Irrigation Advisory Committee of the Hemavathi Reservoir Project (HRP) decided to release 2 TMC of water from the reservoir at Goruru near Hassan to the Bugudanahalli water storage point and other drinking water projects in Tumakuru districts on March 12. Hassan district administration was directed to ensure the supply of water without any leakage through the left bank canal of the reservoir.

Following the decision, the Hassan district administration imposed prohibitory orders along the canal. The committee issued directions to ensure water from the canal was not lifted for agriculture purposes.

Mr. Revanna, addressing the protesters, said that he was not opposed to releasing water to Tumakuru district. However, he wanted to know why such a decision was taken without holding the IAC meeting. He urged the State government to release water from the reservoir to address the shortage of drinking water in Hassan district.

Deadline

“I am giving time until Friday evening (March 15). If water is not released for the benefit of people in Hassan, we will stage a protest. Our workers will gather at the reservoir. Let us see who will stop us,” he said. He took the DC and SP of Hassan to task for imposing prohibitory orders along the canal.

Further, he said that if there were any untoward incidents, the DC and SP would be responsible.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said his party was not doing politics on the issue. “We are fighting for the rights of our farmers. When the government is ready to supply water for the neighbouring district, why not have our farmers get the water?” he asked.

Congress protest

Meanwhile, Congress leaders of Channarayapatna also staged a protest opposing the release of water to Tumakuru district. M.A. Gopalaswamy, former MLC, said people and cattle of Hassan had been facing a shortage of drinking water. The government should consider their needs as well, he said.

Channarayapatna Block Congress president Manjunath and others were present.

