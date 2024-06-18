The Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the hike in prices of petrol and diesel by the Congress government in Karnataka by symbolically ridingtongas(horse carts) and bicycles.

JD(S) Bengaluru city unit president H.M. Ramesh Gowda, party MLCs K.A. Thippeswamy, T.A. Sharavana and Javarayi Gowda wee among those who participated.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Ramesh Gowda accused the Congress government of pursuing anti-people policies. He alleged that the Congress which had dangled the carrot of guarantees to people was in fact collecting money directly from their pockets to fund the same. The increase in petroleum prices would have a cascading effect by triggering the prices of various essential commodities, burdening the lives of people, he alleged.

The protesters, who held placards condemning the increase in petroleum prices, shouted slogans against the government and demanded a rollback.