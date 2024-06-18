GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JD(S) leaders protest against petroleum price hike by riding bicycles andtongas

Published - June 18, 2024 09:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of JD(S) staging a protest against the petroleum price hike by the State government, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Members of JD(S) staging a protest against the petroleum price hike by the State government, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Members of JD(S) staging a protest against the petroleum price hike by the State government, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Members of JD(S) staging a protest against the petroleum price hike by the State government, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

JD(S) leader H.M. Ramesh Gowda and party members protesting against the state government over the hike in prices of petrol and diesel, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

JD(S) leader H.M. Ramesh Gowda and party members protesting against the state government over the hike in prices of petrol and diesel, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police in action against JD(S) members who were riding a horse-cart in protest against the State government over the fuel price hike, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

Police in action against JD(S) members who were riding a horse-cart in protest against the State government over the fuel price hike, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the hike in prices of petrol and diesel by the Congress government in Karnataka by symbolically ridingtongas(horse carts) and bicycles.

JD(S) Bengaluru city unit president H.M. Ramesh Gowda, party MLCs K.A. Thippeswamy, T.A. Sharavana and Javarayi Gowda wee among those who participated.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Ramesh Gowda accused the Congress government of pursuing anti-people policies. He alleged that the Congress which had dangled the carrot of guarantees to people was in fact collecting money directly from their pockets to fund the same. The increase in petroleum prices would have a cascading effect by triggering the prices of various essential commodities, burdening the lives of people, he alleged.

The protesters, who held placards condemning the increase in petroleum prices, shouted slogans against the government and demanded a rollback.

