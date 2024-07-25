JD(S) leaders of Bhadravati allege rampant gambling in taluk

The Janata Dal (Secular) party leaders of Bhadravati taluk have alleged that large-scale illegal activities were going on in the taluk, while the police had been mute spectators.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, JD(S) party taluk unit president Geeta Salish, party leader Ajith Appaji Gowda, and others said that several groups of people had been conducting gambling activities in the taluk. Despite repeated appeals, the police had failed to stop them. Those who are engaged in such activities have been forcing innocent people into gambling by offering them loans, they said.

Mr. Appaji Gowda said Srikantha, a resident of Gonibeedu in the taluk, ended his life recently, unable to bear the burden of a loan he borrowed from financiers in his village. Before ending his life, he left a video statement in which he mentioned the names of three people responsible for his death. The accused allegedly forced him to gamble after leading him to loans, which eventually landed him in deep trouble.

Srikantha’s wife, Hema, who was also present at the press conference, said that her husband ended his life on May 9. He was worried about the loans. In a video statement recorded on his mobile phone, he mentioned the three people. She had filed a complaint with Bhadravati Rural police. “The police should arrest them and ensure no family faces such incidents in future,” she said.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call the State’s helpline 104.)

