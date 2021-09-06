JD(S) leaders meet CM seeking early clearance for irrigation projects

HDK appeals to Bommai to lead all-party delegation to Delhi

A delegation of JD(S) legislators led by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and appealed to him to take an all-party delegation to Delhi to request the Centre to give an early clearance for prominent irrigation and drinking water schemes including Mahadayi, Mekedatu, and Upper Krishna Project.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) had appealed to the Chief Minister to schedule the Delhi visit on a priority in the interest of the State’s irrigation and drinking water schemes. He expressed concern over the delay in getting necessary clearances for the projects crucial for Karnataka.

Mr. Kumaraswamy argued that parched districts of Kolar, Chickballapur, and Bengaluru Rural were unlikely to get sufficient quantum of drinking water if the lacunae in the Yettinahole drinking water scheme were not rectified. He alleged that the storage capacity of Byragondlu tank, which is supposed to store water under the scheme for supplying to these districts, had been drastically reduced.

He demanded that the technical errors in the scheme should be set right so that the scheme could benefit people in the above parched districts.