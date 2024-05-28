JD(S) leaders maintain distance from scandal surrounding Prajwal Revanna

Janata Dal (Secular) leaders in Mysuru G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh sought to maintain distance from scandal surrounding party MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual harassment charges.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Gowda said the Hassan MP has already been suspended from the JD(S) and the issue does not concern the party.

When his attention was drawn to the appeals made by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to Mr. Prajwal to return to India and face the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe set up against him, Mr. Gowda said the case relating the Hassan MP did not concern him.

Meanwhile, former Minister S.R. Mahesh said he did not wish to speak about the Prajwal Revanna issue. But, he added, it was unfair to paint the entire party with the same brush just because of the actions of one person. There were good and bad people in all parties, he said.

With regard to Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s video statement assuring his return to India to face the SIT probe, Mr. Mahesh said Mr. Gowda had already issued a “stern warning” to the Hassan MP to return and said he would wait and watch the developments.

However, he alleged that the Congress Government and the SIT had conspired against former Minister H.D. Revanna, who has been booked by the K.R. Nagar police for allegedly abducting a woman.

Mr. Gowda and Mr. Mahesh were speaking to reporters after participating in a joint meeting of BJP and JD(S) leaders in Mysuru on Tuesday to chalk out the campaign for the ongoing elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers constituency in which JD(S) nominee K. Vivekananda is the NDA candidate.

Mr. Gowda said the BJP and JD(S) leaders have decided that the workers of both the parties will visit schools, colleges and other educational institutions to seek votes from the teachers for their joint candidate.