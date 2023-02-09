ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) leaders join Congress in Holenarsipur

February 09, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A few JD(S) workers, including former president of Holenarsipur Town Municipal Council H.V. Puttaraju, joined the Congress party in the presence of Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh in Holenarsipur on Wednesday.

Former members of the municipal council Vale Kumar, leaders Krishna, Sathish and others joined the party. Welcoming the new members to the party, Mr. Suresh said a new era had begun in Holenarsipur. Many leaders who had been with the JD(S) for decades had quit the party and joined the Congress.

“They all have joined the party unconditionally. They have faith in democracy and accepted the ideology of the Congress. This will signal a new beginning in Holenarsipur,” he said.

District Congress Committee president Lakshman, Congress leaders Shreyas Patel, former MLC M.A. Gopalaswamy and others were present.

Holenarsipur is the native place of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. Former Minister H.D. Revanna represents the constituency in the Legislative Assembly.

