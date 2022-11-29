JD(S) leaders in Chamundeshwari threaten to resign in protest against GTD’s return

November 29, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MYSURU

In a jolt to the JD(S) in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, several party leaders have threatened to resign in protest against the return of former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda to the party fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders, including former MYMUL president Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda, former Mysuru Zilla Panchayat members Beerihundi Basavanna and Made Gowda, besides influential party leaders Devaraju and Shivamurthy have resolved to resign from the party along with their supporters at a “Swabhimani” party workers meeting in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The leaders have apparently decided to throw in their lot with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and will formally announce their future course of action.

The leaders said though they had toiled hard to ensure the victory of Mr. Gowda during the last Assembly elections in 2018, they alleged that they had been humiliated by Mr. Gowda, who had stayed away from the party affairs after the collapse of the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The rebel JD(S) leaders also claimed that Mr. Kumaraswamy too let them down.