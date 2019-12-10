JD(S) leaders huddle together after byelection drubbing

The Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, stunned at the results of the bypolls in which they drew a blank, huddled at party president H.D. Deve Gowda’s house on Tuesday to discuss the reasons for the defeat it faced in some of its strongholds, including K.R. Pet.

Candidate selection, absence of a majority of leaders listed as star campaigners during the campaign, and spreading of resources thin instead of concentrating on winnable constituencies came up as possible reasons for drubbing in the discussion, party sources said.

Sources said that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Gowda held a discussion on the party’s defeat in K.R. Pet and the overall results. The meeting was also attended by JD(S) State unit president H.K. Kumaraswamy and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Mr. H.K. Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting that overconfidence cost the party dear in K.R. Pet and there were “problems that cannot be discussed in public”, which led to reduced votes.

On former Minister and JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda’s role in the defeat of Hunsur candidate, he said that Mr. Gowda has mentally distanced himself from the party.

He also said that the party will invite all the legislators for a meeting to discuss the party’s defeat in the byelections.

Transfer of votes

Blaming the transfer of Congress’s votes to BJP for the loss in K.R. Pet, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said that the party has retained its own vote share. In Hunsur, he blamed the party’s defeat to delay in going for campaign.

Meanwhile, Vokkaliga seer Nirmalananda Swami also paid a visit to Mr. Gowda’s residence on Tuesday morning.