JD(S) leaders hit out at Centre

Workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) took out a protest march opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Hassan on Saturday. Hundreds participated in the march from Hemavathi Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Along the march, the protesters raised slogans against the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They carried portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R.Ambedkar. The protesters staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

JD(S) state president H.K. Kumaraswamy said it was the responsibility of people of all religions to stand with the Muslims on the issue of the CAA. “Muslims stood by people of the country when the court's verdict went in favour of a Ram temple at Ayodhya. Similarly, they supported the Central Government’s decision on Kashmir. Now, it is the time of all non-Muslims to support Muslims on the issue of the CAA”, he said.

Arkalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy opined that the Act was against the basic principles of the Constitution. The Centre had brought in the new law targeting the Muslim community, he said.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna said the government should have allowed a nation-wide debate before bringing in the new law. There was no need for the law when the country had been facing many serious problems.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, MLAs K.S. Lingesh, and K.M. Shivalinge Gowda and others led the protest. The district administration had deployed police to avoid any untoward incident during the protest.