JD(S) leaders call for show of unity ahead of Assembly polls

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at the Janata Dal (Secular) meeting in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Janata Dal (Secular) concluded its two-day consultation exercise with party followers here on Thursday with senior party leaders taking stock of the political situation and its prospects.

The exercise set to bolster the rank and file of the party in the region where it has a strong presence, was attended by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda who called for a show of unity and collective effort to reinstall the party to power in the Assembly elections slated to be held next year.

Mr. Deve Gowda said his fight and struggle in the political arena will continue and he intends to infuse strength and confidence to H.D. Kumaraswamy during the elections. ‘’There are critics who scoff at the JD(S) and its prospects describing it as a spent force. But we know better and will answer them in a befitting manner’’, said Mr. Deve Gowda.

He challenged the BJP and the Congress for an open debate on the reservation issue and claimed that it was he who had identified every section of society for reservation. ‘’This is not a boast but a fact’’, said Mr. Deve Gowda. Referring to the Assembly elections, the former PM said it was not as important to make Mr. Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister as it was to ensure that the party performed well.

Meanwhile Mr. Kumarswamy who visited Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi Hills told mediapersons that a full-fledged majority was essential to implement his Pancha Ratna Yogana covering education, health, farmers welfare, housing for all and irrigation. Referring to his tenure as the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy said despite lacking in majority he had announced loan waiver for farmers. It is difficult to run a coalition government or without outside support and hence the JD (S) had set a target of winning 123 seats, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

‘’Though the BJP and the Congress are engaged in mutual mudslinging, they have spared the JD (S) so far as they believe we are inevitable in case there was a hung Assembly as both would need our support for forming the government. But I am confident of securing a majority’’, Mr. Kumaraswamy added.

Hinting that the name of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy may also be included in the list of 126 candidates, the former CM said he is set to tour the State and strengthen the party.