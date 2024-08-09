JD(S) leaders arrested for protesting against ‘defamatory’ flex boards in Mysuru

Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, including former minister S. R. Mahesh and former mayor Ravikumar, were arrested by the police in Mysuru on August 9 for protesting against display of flex boards that were allegedly defaming the family of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda.

A group of JD(S) workers led by S. R. Mahesh and Ravikumar gathered at Metropole Circle to protest against the display of the publicity material in Mysuru.

The JD(S) leaders were referring to flex boards that had come up in Mysuru in connection with the Janandolana rally of the ruling Congress party to counter the Bengaluru-to-Mysuru padayatra of the BJP and JD(S) combine demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Police took away the JD(S) leaders and their supporters from Metropole Circle to CAR Ground.

JD(S) floor leader in the Assembly Suresh Babu and former MLA of T. Narsipura Ashwin Kumar went to the CAR ground to protest the arrest of their party colleagues. They demanded an explanation from the police for their arrest.

The police explained that they took the protesters away in view of the threat to peace and order.