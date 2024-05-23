GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JD(S) leader says protest on Prajwal Revanna case is politically motivated

Published - May 23, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former JD(S) MLA K.S. Lingesh has alleged that the protest scheduled in Hassan on May 30 was politically motivated and that officers were forcing Anganwadi workers to take part in the protest.

In a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Lingesh, who is also the district president of the party, said that he was not opposed to organisations holding a protest against Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexually harassing many women. “We will not tolerate if the participants comment on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, or former Minister H.D. Revanna. I appeal to the leaders of the organisations holding the protest to restrict their comments on Prajwal Revanna,” he said.

Several progressive organisations have convened a state-level protest rally in Hassan on May 30 demanding arrest of Prajwal Revanna.

Further, he said the State government had been supporting the protest. “We received information that officers are putting pressure on the Anganwadi workers to participate in the protest. I appeal to the officers not to misuse their power,” he said.

The former MLA also raised doubts over the way the Special Investigation Team conducted the probe into the alleged pen drive case. He wanted to know why the police have not yet arrested Karthik, the former driver of Praajwal Revanna who had been accused of leaking the objectionable content.

